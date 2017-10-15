Zardari prevents Sindh lawmakers from accepting hefty salary increases

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari prevented the Sindh government from accepting the proposed raise in their salaries, saying that this would cause a burden on an already strained national treasury.

He took notice of the 300 per cent increase in the salaries of chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker and 150 per cent increase in the salaries of cabinet members, advisers and special assistants.

The proposed increase in salaries and privileges of provincial lawmakers was approved by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on October 15.

Provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that following the party co-chairman’s notice, the decision to increase the salaries will be reviewed.