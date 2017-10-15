Weapons, ammunition seized in Balochistan, Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

The Frontier Corps Balochistan rounded up 14 illegal Afghan nationals in parts of the province and seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition in intelligence-based operations (IBOs).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the FC Balochistan raided terrorist hideouts in Pirkoh, Dera Bugti, Surki, and Murgha Faqir Zai in Qila Saif Ullah and seized around 45 kg of explosives along with weapons and rounds.

Separately, security forces conducted an IBO in Machis village of Waziristan. Several weapons including rockets, machine guns, rifles and pistols and a large quantity of ammunition were seized.