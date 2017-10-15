Two killed, 12 injured in Dera Murad Jamali over water share issue

At least two people were killed and 12 others were injured in armed clash between two groups over water share here on Saturday.

Police said that armed men of two groups over water share issue of Goth Rabi Canal, Dera Murad Jamali, traded fire. In cross firing, two people were killed on the spot while 12 others sustained bullets wounds. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital where condition of five more wounded people was stated to be serious and it was feared that death toll could mount. The police after registering a case against members of the clashing groups started the investigation.