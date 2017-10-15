Suspected MQM-L target killer arrested during operation in Karachi’s Manghopir

KARACHI: A suspected target killer linked to Muttahida Quami Movement-London (MQM-L) was taken into custody Saturday night during a raid conducted in the Manghopir area here , police reported.

The suspect identified to be Amir (alias Kaala) admitted to connections with MQM-L during interrogation following arrest, superintendent of police (SP)-Orangi Abid Ali Baloch apprised.

Amir was arrested from the border area between Sindh and Baluchistan, the police official explained, adding that he had earlier eascaped in Sarkan in the westside province.

According to police reports, weapons and contraband were also retrieved from the detainee’s custody. The accused had been allegedly involved in smuggling drugs from Balochistan to Karachi, Baloch informed further. He was the party’s in-charge for Surjani’s Taiser Town area.