Shahid Tarar appointed as World Bank executive director

Shahid Ashraf Tarar has been appointed executive director at the World Bank for next three years.

Previously, Tarar was working as National Highway Authority (NHA) chairman.

He will replace Nasir Mahmood Khan Khosa, whose tenure expires on November 1.

According to the Establishment Division notification, “Shahid Ashraf Tarar, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as chairman of National Highway Authority under Communications Division is transferred and appointed/nominated as Executive Director/Alternate Executive Director at the World Bank for a period of three years from the date he takes up his appointment and until further orders.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Tarar enjoyed his term as NHA chairman with the full support of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.