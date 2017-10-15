Rulers only want to hoard wealth: Imran Khan

Says due to people like Nawaz, Asif Zardari, Pakistan has never been able to harness its natural resources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday said that the ruling elite of Pakistan destroyed the country with their corrupt practices and they did nothing but misuse their power to hoard wealth.

Addressing a PTI gathering at the Jinnah Convention Centre on Sunday, Imran said the rulers only care about themselves, while the education and human development sectors remain neglected.

Comparing his struggle to that of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s, Imran Khan said: “I only believe in one leader, Mohammad Ali Jinnah and PTI’s struggle is similar to the struggle of the founder of the nation.”

He said despite the British government and Congress’ opposition to his demand, Jinnah showed immense willpower to create a separate nation for the Muslims.

He said Jinnah didn’t divide South Asia for self-interest, claiming that “Jinnah could foresee how Muslims will be treated in a united South Asia”.

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif, the PTI chief said that the rulers have stolen Rs300 billion from the nation, but when they appear before the court they show invulnerability; they think they can never be held accountable for their actions.

The PTI chief said due to people like Nawaz and former president Asif Ali Zardari in power, Pakistan has never been able to harness its natural resources. However, with the advent of the PTI, merit will pave the way forward for the country and it would work for the prosperity of the people, he said.

“The biggest fraud in the country is [Interior Minister] Ahsan Iqbal,” he said.

Pakistan is fortunate to have so many resources. “Our manpower and advantage can be used to our advantage,” he said.

Commenting on Pakistan’s alliance with the US in the war on terror, he said Pakistan supported the US after 9/11. However, no one bothered to see how Pakistanis were treated in the US during that time. The convention marked the launch of PTI’s membership campaign and website.

Speaking at the convention, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen remarked that the PTI will be victorious in the coming general elections thanks to its presence on social media during the election campaign.

He also said that the PTI website is being improved so that all the information regarding the party is available, including the profiles of its members and press releases.

Earlier in the day, a brawl broke out when the PTI workers tried to enter the premises through the main gate— reserved for VIPs.

Meanwhile, PTI workers from Lahore’s NA-120 constituency called on Imran. During the meeting, the PTI chief said that he has initiated countrywide rallies, adding that before the next general elections, the party needs introspection and a coherent strategy.