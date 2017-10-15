Rangers arrest suspect, seize large cache of weapons in Karachi

KARACHI: In a search operation conducted on Sunday in the city’s Memongoth area, the Rangers rounded up one suspect and recovered arms, ammunition and explosives from the arrestee’s possession.

According to a spokesperson of the paramilitary force, the stash of weapons was hidden by the Baba Ladla Group — a Lyari-based criminal gang — in an empty tank. He further apprised that the operation was conducted on an intelligence tip-off.

There were as many as four sub-machine guns, two 30-bore pistols, one M-16 rifle, one repeater, one 7mm rifle, 21 magazines of various weapons and 891 bullets that were taken into possession, the spokesperson informed further.