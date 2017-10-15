PTI leader Nusrat Wahid demands immediate removal of Ishaq Dar

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing President Nusrat Wahid has said that the country is heading towards bankruptcy and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar should be removed at once from service and be arrested.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she alleged that the finance minister had accumulated assets and properties much more than his income and had bankrupted the country. The trade deficit is now more than $27 billion and the foreign reserve is lower than $13 billion, she added.

The PTI leader said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in order to hide his corruption had appointed his relative Ishaq Dar and given him the portfolio of the finance ministry.

She also asked the authorities to put the name of all the responsible persons in the Exit Control List (ECL) and in order to carry out the functions of finance ministry any retired judge should be appointed. She also said that huge corruption had been made in the purchase of green line, orange bus and trains services projects.