President urges nation to follow vision of Liaquat Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday said that the nation can rescue itself from the prevailing crises by obtaining guidance from the vision and thought of its great leaders, particularly country’s first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan.

On the 66th death anniversary of the first prime minister of Pakistan to be observed on Monday, the president said, “Undoubtedly, whatsoever achievements we have achieved so far as a nation, are due to the solid foundation, thought and historic struggle of our visionary leaders.”

Mamnoon said that Liaquat Ali Khan was a prominent figure in the Independence Movement, as well as Tehrik-e-Istihkam-e-Pakistan, adding that Liaquat Ali Khan lived and sacrificed his life for Pakistan.

The entire nation pays him rich tribute for his sincere and untiring support to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his unprecedented sacrifices for the Pakistan Movement.