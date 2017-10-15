Portugal sets up Camoes Corner at NBF

ISLAMABAD: Portugal has established Camoes Corner at Islamabad National Book Foundation (NBF) which is a state of the art and beautiful addition at the facility.

Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division Engineer Aamir Hassan was the chief guest, and High Commissioner of Portugal in Pakistan Joao Paulo Sabido Costa attended as the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of Camoes Corner in NBF.

The corner is established in the name of national poet of Portugal Luis Vas de Camoes. A large number of people from different walks of life were also present in this event.

At this auspicious event, Aamir Hassan said that NBF has been inculcating book culture among people.

Managing Director Dr Inamul Haq Javed expressed that he, after assuming charge of the assignment according to the mandate of NBF, initiated several schemes for book promotional activities. “It is also a part of that series to establish special corners in the names of eminent poets and writers of our brotherly Islamic and other friendly countries,” he said.

He further expressed that the Nizami Ganjavi corner was set up in the name of the prominent poet of Azerbaijan in December 2014, and then the Hafiz Shirazi Corner here in the name of world-famous Persian poet of Iran Hafiz Sheraz was established.

On the occasion, high commissioner of Portugal said, “This corner will definitely play a vital role and be a cause of close friendly cultural and literary relations between both countries,” he stated.