Police recover girl kidnapped for marriage

FAISLABAD: In a successful operation, the police have recovered a girl kidnapped by unknown abductors few days ago from Faisalabad.

During the raid in an area of the city, the police arrested three person named Adil, Wasim and Faisal, who were allegedly behind the kidnapping of the girl.

Media reports suggest that the girl was being pressurised for marrying one of the suspects before the abduction. Reportedly, she had been kidnapped for marriage.

Earlier in March, police officials said ASI Hammad Yousaf and Constable Shehzad Gujjar had allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl when she was going to hospital for visiting her ailing mother in Faisalabad.

The father of the girl, Gul Nasir Shah, had written a letter to the Police IG to recover his daughter after the local police failed to find her despite the lapse of seven months.

He also threatened to commit suicide in front of chief minister’s house.