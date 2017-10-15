PM pays tribute to Liaquat Ali Khan on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: In a message on the death anniversary of Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan, Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi paid tributes to the late leader for his invaluable services to the Muslims of the subcontinent during the Pakistan Movement, and later to the young Pakistani nation as the country’s first prime minister.

The PM urged the nation to reaffirm the pledge to follow the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Liaquat Ali Khan and work tirelessly and selflessly to make Pakistan a progressive, tolerant, prosperous and secure nation as envisioned by the founding fathers.

The prime minister said that a trusted friend and companion of Quaid-e-Azam, Liaquat Ali Khan was as self-effacing as he was resolute. After Quaid’s demise, his leadership played a critical role in strengthening the nascent state, which was beset by numerous predicaments, including bitter hostility from India, he added.

It was during Liaquat Ali Khan’s tenure as a prime minister that the foundation of Pakistan’s time-tested and time-honoured friendship with China was laid, said PM Abbasi.