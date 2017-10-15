PM Abbasi pledges $200,000 for hurricane-hit Caribbean countries

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in an expression of support and solidarity with the Caribbean countries devastated by hurricanes Irma and Maria, has pledged financial assistance of $200,000 each to Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The Caribbean region was recently hit by two category V hurricanes that caused widespread destruction and damage to lives and property across the region. Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and Saint Kitts and Nevis were the worst affected. The hurricanes killed 27 people and destroyed 80pc of the buildings in the small island nation of Dominica. In Barbuda, 90pc of the buildings were destroyed and all of its population was shifted to neighbouring Antigua. Similar damages have been reported for Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Pakistan has cordial relations with the 14 member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nations and has forged excellent cooperation in several multilateral settings including the United Nations. The government and the people of Pakistan share the grief of the victims and pray for the early recovery of the affected region.