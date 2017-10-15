PBM helps over 833,000 needy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) has so far provided help to over 833,000 needy persons in the areas of education, financial assistance and health etc., official sources said on Sunday.

According to the sources, as many as 26,000 children have already completed their education in 158 Child Rehabilitation Centres working in various areas of the country, whereas 23,290 children have already been admitted in various other government institutions after completing their studies in these centres.

They said that over 136,000 women have completed their training at 157 Women Empowerment Centres, while over 10,320 women were being provided vocational training in these centres. 68,430 deserving children had so far been extended financial help in the name of Child Support Programme which continues in eight districts, they added.