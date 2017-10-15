Pakistani students second to none: Zubair

KARACHI: Pakistani students are second to none and they have proved this from time to time at the international level as well.

This was stated by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Sunday while speaking at a reception hosted at the Governor House here for the meritorious students of Cadet College Petaro and National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Zubair pointed out that soon after assuming the charge as the governor, he had started inviting students from universities and other academic institutions for awarding them with commendation certificates and cash prizes to acknowledge their achievements.

He said that 60 per cent of the country’s population consists of youngsters who are very talented and their abilities should be utilised for the progress and development of the country.