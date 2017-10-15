Pakistan, South Korea to carry forward message of peace, development: Ambassador Jin Wook Kim

ISLAMABAD: Acting ambassador of South Korea Jin Wook Kim on Sunday said that friendly relations between Pakistan and South Korea were intertwined in the realm of history and both the countries had followed a path of economic development and peaceful coexistence with the countries of the region and beyond.

He expressed these views while addressing the audience here at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) auditorium, at the special cultural performance by Pakistani and South Korean artists.

“Jeong Ga Ak Hoe is a Seoul based group of very young but extremely talented musicians. They compose stunning music using traditional instruments and new compositions. Their music has deep roots in the Korean concept of ‘Johwa’ meaning ‘harmony’ and ‘balance’,” said the diplomat.

He said that the internationally acclaimed musicians from South Korea had used their talents to reinterpret traditional Korean music in a modern way to create stunning new compositions. “These artists have travelled all the way from Korea to share Korean culture with Pakistani art lovers and I am hopeful that you’ve all enjoyed this performance,” he added.

In the spirit of cooperation and friendship, the show included a joint performance with Pakistani artists and sang Pakistani and Korean songs together. The Korean ambassador expressed his gratitude to PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah for his continuing support extended to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

Meanwhile, the stunning Seoul-based group Jeong Ga Ak Hoe presented thoroughly unique Korean traditional music alongside the newly composed works for the traditional instruments at the jam-packed auditorium of Rawalpindi Art Council (RAC). The cultural performance was arranged by the Republic of Korea in collaboration with RAC to mark National Foundation and Armed Forces Day of Korea.