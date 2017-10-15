Pakistan, Iran discuss border security, economic ties

TEHRAN: A delegation from Balochistan called on Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minsiter Morteza Sarmadi and discussed bilateral and regional issues, including border security.

The delegation, headed by Balochistan Assembly Speaker Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, held talks with Sarmadi on Saturday over border security, visa issuance, gas export, establishing Quetta-Zahedan flights, electricity export, boosting economic cooperation and resolving banking issues.

The delegation arrived in Shiraz, southern Iran on October 10 and held talks with local officials in Fars Province as well.

The members of the parliamentary delegation from Pakistan’s Balochistan also met Iran’s parliament speaker Ali Larijani and President Hassan Rouhani’s deputy for women and family affairs. They also exchanged views on the development of economic cooperation and removal of obstacles on the way of banking relations.