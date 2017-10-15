Pakistan always suffered losses in its relationship with US: Asif

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan bore the brunt in the fight against terrorism, saying “we have been cooperating with America for many years; however, Pakistan always suffered losses in its relationship with the US.”

On Sunday, he remarked that after a positive statement from US President Donald Trump, the relations between the two countries are off to a good start

He added that the nature of the relationship will become even clearer in the upcoming days after meeting with US diplomats.

It is crucial to note that after Pakistan Army successfully rescued a US-Canadian couple and their children from terrorists’ custody, US President Trump had tweeted in favour of the country.

Trump shared, “Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts.”

The Pakistan Army on October 12 recovered five foreign hostages, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012, said a statement released by the Army’s media wing.

The hostages—a Canadian, his US national wife and their three children—were rescued from the captivity of terrorists.

US intelligence services had been tracking the movement of the hostages and informed their Pakistani partners when the hostages were moved across the Pak-Afghan border into Kurram agency on October 11, 2017.

The Army further said that the successful execution of the hostage-rescue operation underscores the importance of timely intelligence sharing and Pakistan’s continued commitment towards fighting this menace through cooperation between two forces against a common enemy.

The US leader identified the kidnapped couple as Caitlan Coleman and Joshua Boyle, and said their release was a “positive moment” for US relations with Pakistan.

“Ms Coleman gave birth to the couple’s three children while they were in captivity,” Trump said, in a White House statement. “Today, they are free.”