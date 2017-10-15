No more ‘do more’

Once again Pakistan finds itself engulfed within the vicious dilemma of “do more”. Post 9/11, when the above notion surfaced for the first time, under the name and style of “with us or against us”, our leadership had no other option but to go all in. However, situation has changed over time. After being the front-runner in the war against terror for over a decade, and losing our sons, brothers and fathers in the line of fire, the betrayal on the hands of our major ally the United States of America viz the statement passed by the President Trump at Joint Base Meyr – Hendorson, coupled with their questionable alliance with Indians of late, has triggered anxiety and uncertainty among the general public.

Perhaps, for the first time to its surprise, Washington’s statement encountered a hardcore resilient reply from our military and civil leadership and the fiasco was further dramatised when the Chinese stepped in to protect their multibillion-dollar stakeholder. Is this the beginning of the “new world order”, is a question, which yet has to be answered. However, the recent galloping shifts of power, alliances and loyalty, certainly makes this an interesting era to witness.

Pakistan has been the playground for proxy wars between super powers for decades. Be it the Afghan war, or an attack which was planned in Middle East, executed in USA, and fought on this soil. Perhaps if anything US ought to be thankful for what this nation has faced on score of “their alliance and their war”. Our army has achieved what US and the coalition forces couldn’t, and it is merely because of their defeat and our success that once again they want to pressurise and compel our leader ship to complete what they couldn’t; and that too on Afghani soil. However, being one of the major stakeholders in this region, Indians are also somewhat conscious of the fact that Afghanistan has been burial ground of many, and on that score alone, despite the immense shower of love and affection on hands of the Trump administration; the enthusiasm as sought for is yet alien in Dehli.

Hasty attempts are being made by Washington to convince the Indian leadership to be on board, and the in lieu thereto, it is willing to go to any extent; the latest example can be sought from the statement passed by the US defence secretary, James Mattis, whilst testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee regarding the “One Belt, One Road”. The defence secretary made great effort to appease India, which has long claimed that Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan is part of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state. In order to understand the wisdom behind such impulsive acts and omissions of the Trump administration, one really has to apprehend and understand the misery they find themselves entrenched in: North Korean resilience, South China Sea buildup, Russian tilt towards China and Pakistan, local dilemma in lieu to Russian influence over the presidential elections, environmental catastrophes, and finally the implied riposte from the much needed “friend in need” (Pakistan) to the effect of “no more do more” .

Constant attempts are being made to derail Pakistan again or rather pressurize the leadership to follow that American beaconed path. Washington is coming all out with its direct and indirect tactics: be it through statements of the US president, secretary of state, revised brutal Afghan policy or on the hands of the Pakistani politicians with US allegiance, who are creating socio-political anarchy within.

The ongoing, sponsored, political chaos was merely an attempt to swerve a normal Pakistani from the reality and to create a constant state of fear and dejection. It ought to be illuminated thatPakistan has improved its overall position by seven places in the influential Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum (WEF), crawling out of the bottom-20. Panos Mourdoukoutas, a professor and chair of the Department of Economics at Long Island University in Brookville, NY, observed column in “Forbes” that Pakistan’s latest jump in the WEF index is a big improvement from the 122th position the country occupied last year, and the 133th position back in 2014.

CPEC and the infrastructure related thereto is not only a need of the hour for Pakistan’s comeback but also for China, which faces extreme uncertainty at the South China Sea front. It wouldn’t be wrong to construe this multi-billion dollar project is a lifeline of both of its accomplices and no deviation in regards to its completion shall be welcomed by either.