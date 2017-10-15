Nandita Das’ ‘Manto’ likely to be released in mid-2018

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Nandita Das said she is almost ready with her next, ‘Manto’ and hopes to release the film sometime in the middle of next year. The biopic stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role of the celebrated short-story writer, Saadat Hasan Manto.

Talking about the progress of the film, Das told, “I am in the post-production of ‘Manto’. You are asking a director how happy he or she is with their film, that’s a tricky one but I know it can’t get worse. It can only get better in the post-production.”

“Editing is my favourite part of filmmaking. That’s where you correct all the mistakes that you have made. It has been an incredible journey… Hopefully, it will be in theatres mid next year.” She was speaking at the opening ceremony of MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival here last night.

Praising its star cast, Das said working on the film has been an enriching experience. “Both (Nawaz and Rasika Duggal) are wonderful. They are accomplished actors and also incredible human beings. When you spend so much time with actors, you want to work with good people. I have been very fortunate that both of them totally dedicated themselves to the film,” she said.

‘Manto” also features an ensemble cast of Rishi Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Ranveer Shorey, Paresh Rawal, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Swanand Kirkere.