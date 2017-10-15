NAB chairman to reopen previously closed corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has decided to reopen as many as 100 closed cases of massive corruption that were shut in the tenure of former NAB chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry.

Credible sources have disclosed that the new chairman has decided to review the cases again and is determined to recover plundered money from the corrupt mafia.

Former chairman had closed the corruption inquiries against some 100 influential personalities belonging to politics, bureaucracy and banking sector. “The political personalities who gained benefit from former NAB chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry include former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Arbab Rahim, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Sardar Babak and former KP chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, former IGP Khursheed Alam,” sources added and maintained that corruption inquiries have been closed against these personalities.

Sources also revealed that former NAB chairman, while exercising his special powers, had closed the cases filed against prominent personalities, including Munawar Talpur—brother-in-law of former president Asif Ali Zardari—former Sindh minister Syed Mardan Shah, former KP Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, former MNA Hanif Abbasi.

Likewise, corruption inquiry against Pasco officials, and embezzlement in 69 railway engines and 1,300 wagons were also closed down. Other scandals include inquiry against Punjab Bank President Mian Latif, inquiry against PSO administration in a corruption case, Ayub Medical Abbottabad administration, Chenab Mill Faisalabad and NHA corruption cases were closed down.

Other inquiries which were shelved include Zahid Anwar and Rukhsana, owner of Zeeshan Energy, FBR member Asad Raoof and Gohar Ejaz, Tariq Shafi and Bahadur Khan.