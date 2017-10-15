MQM-P’s Farooq Sattar demands law and order charge to be handed over to mayor

KARACHI: Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar s Sunday stated Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar should be given charge for maintaining law and order situation in the metropolis, adding that Karachi’s serial knife attacker will not stand a chance.

Sattar while addressing a gathering in Mahmoodabad demanded that the control of the law enforcement authorities be handed over to the mayor.

“If the system of eliminating crime is under the mayor then within 24 hours we will catch every knife attacker,” claimed Sattar.

Sattar stated that those who conspire against his party are conspiring against Pakistan.

Sattar claimed if weapons can be retrieved from water tanks then the ‘knives shouldn’t be out of grasp as well’.

Sixteen women in the metropolis have been attacked since September 25 when the first incident was reported by a knife-wielding ‘lone wolf’.

The suspect, who has posed quite a challenge to the authorities, remains at large, evading arrest and baffling authorities after a fresh spate of knife attacks on women, concentrated mainly in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas.