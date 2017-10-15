Missing PakTurk School principal, family deported on Oct 14: report

The Turkish family which had gone missing from their Lahore residence last month has reportedly been deported to Turkey from Islamabad on October 14.

According to reports, around 15 plainclothesmen had whisked away former principal of PakTurk School Mesut Kacmez, his wife and two daughters from their WAPDA Town residence on September 27.

The Lahore High Court had on October 3 stayed the deportation of Turkish teachers, including Kacmez’s family. Their name was also on the Exit Control List.

Kacmez had sought asylum after Pakistan revoked the visas of foreign nationals working for the PakTurk International Schools on the request of Erdogan’s government after last summer’s failed coup in Turkey.

According to Turkey Purge, the couple was blindfolded and forcibly put on an unmarked flight from Islamabad to Istanbul. From there, Kacmez and his wife were taken by police to Ankara for interrogation while their children were left alone in Istanbul.