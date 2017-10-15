MCI to construct three new hospitals

ISLAMABAD: The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi has said that MCI would construct three new hospitals under prime ministers reforms programme.

Talking to APP, Naqvi said that these hospitals would be built at sector H-12, Humak and Tramri.

“These hospitals will have 500 beds and these projects will reduce the burden on the Pakistan Medical Institute (PIMS) as well as Polyclinic,” he said. He added that the survey was conducted for the said projects and the land was also acquired.

“Tenders will be open soon,” he said.

The deputy mayor also said that the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) will soon start recruitment of staff for three new hospitals to be functional from next year. He added that MCI is committed to providing all basic necessities to the residents of the federal capital.

Naqvi also said that carpeting of IJP principal road will soon be carried along with erecting bus shelters to facilitate commuters.

“MCI has banned leasing of sports grounds which was being used for commercial usage,” he said. He also said that that Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between MCI and World Bank for bringing water link from Ghazi Barotha to Islamabad.

“A draft proposal was discussed regarding small dams on the foothills of the Margalla Hills to preserve rainwater,” he said and added that the MCI was making efforts to save rainwater to overcome water shortage in the capital.

The deputy mayor also said that open court is being held on a weekly basis to resolve problems of people in an efficient manner.