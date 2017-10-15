Liaquatabad flyover opened for traffic following oil tanker collision with jersey barrier

KARACHI: Following the collision of an oil tanker with the Liaquatabad flyover’s jersey barrier early Sunday morning that led to an oil spill over, the area had been cordoned off and traffic diverted. Traffic authorities re-routed traffic from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Hassan Square, near Expo Centre, in order to avoid traffic build-up.

The bridge had been cordoned off for a short span of 15-20 minutes following which it had been cleared for traffic, police officials informed.

Petrol which started leaking out of the tanker following the crash started accumulating at the side of the flyover. Subsequently, traffic police started covering the leaked fuel with sand in order to avoid any unforeseen incident.