Khursheed predicts Nawaz won’t succeed in getting re-elected as PM

Opposition leader Khursheed Shah on Sunday predicted that Nawaz Sharif will not succeed in getting re-elected as the prime minister, saying he succeeded in becoming his party’s president again but he won’t be able to get re-elected as the PM.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader said this while addressing a rally in Sukkur.

“The PPP has tried to fulfil all the requirements of democracy, and it will continue to support democracy,” Shah said, adding that a clash between institutions is a threat to the state.

He also inaugurated a new operation theatre at Hira Medical Centre in Sukkur.

Earlier on Saturday, Shah had taken an opposite position to Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s statement that the Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) should refrain from commenting on the country’s economy.

He said, “Everyone, from a common man to the army chief, has the right to comment on the economy.”

Shah said that there was nothing wrong with the army chief commenting on the state of the economy since he was the “commander-in-chief” of the military. A weakened economy means a weakened army, he believed.

Commenting on the scuffle outside accountability court ahead of indictment proceedings against the Sharif family, he said that the incident “should open the eyes of every Pakistani as to where we are headed as a nation”.

He added that his party was working to ensure that the different institutions of the country are not at loggerheads; he advised the ruling PML-N and other politicians to do the same.