Kelly Clarkson, Priyanka Chopra can’t stop fan-girling over each other

NEW DELHI: Grammy Award winning singer Kelly Clarkson, who along with Priyanka Chopra was honoured by Variety during their annual Power Of Women luncheon, says she loves the Indian diva.

The luncheon honoured some of the most philanthropic women in Hollywood at an event on Friday. Priyanka was recognised for her work as the Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.

Clarkson, also an actress, tweeted a photograph in which Priyanka can be seen helping her with make-up.

“One of my favourite parts of the day… My girl Priyanka Chopra helping me out after sweating my behind off on stage giving a speech. I love her,” Clarkson tweeted.

In reply, Priyanka wrote: “You were amazing Kelly Clarkson. You made me laugh, cry and inspired everyone in the room! Adore you.”

At the event, Hollywood actors Octavia Spencer and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins were also honoured.