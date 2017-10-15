India financing terror groups in Afghanistan: FO spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria has said that India has been committing ceasefire violations because it cannot digest Pakistan’s success in the war against terrorism.

In an interview with state-run Radio Pakistan, he said on one side India is financing terrorist organisations in Afghanistan to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan, while on the other, it is targeting civilian population along Line of Control and Working Boundary.

Zakaria said that Indian troops are attacking innocent civilians and children in occupied Kashmir to deflect world attention from human rights violations and added that targeting innocent civilian populations is a cowardice act.

Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan has been highlighting human rights violations in held Kashmir by the Indian troops at all international fora effectively.

Earlier in August, US President Donald Trump had unveiled the new US strategy for South Asia, particularly Afghanistan, and criticised Pakistan for “harbouring” terrorists.

The US president had also highlighted India’s role in regional stability, ignoring Pakistan.

This led to international media maligning Pakistan and undermining the country’s role in the war against terrorism.

Pakistan had reacted strongly to the accusations and the chief of army staff went on to say it’s time that world “do more” against terrorism, not Pakistan.

Nafees Zakaria had said that India’s controversial role in Afghanistan is neither in the interest of regional stability nor is it acceptable to Pakistan.