Imran has sullied image of politics through his vile antics: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran has sullied the image of politics through his detestable antics.

Responding to the PTI chief’s tirade on Sunday, she said Imran was a threat to the constitutional state institutions which had been insulted, abused, denigrated and attacked by him. She said Imran’s lust for power has put the country at stake.

Marriyum observed that the people he was referring to were appearing before the law and the constitution in spite of allegations against them, adding that the entire nation knew well who was running away from accountability, was a proclaimed offender and an absconder.

The minister said it was due to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s vision and the efforts of the present government that Pakistan regained its respect and prestige at the global level and its identity had been revived.

She advised him to wait till 2018 and let the country tread the constitutional path. The minister said that PTI had been defeated in NA-120 and he would be defeated in 2018 general elections, once again.