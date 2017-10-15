Four FC personnel martyred in landmine explosion in Hangu

HANGU: Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and two others wounded in a landmine explosion near the Pak-Afghan border on Sunday.

According to reports, a landmine explosion occurred in Kharlachi areas when the FC forces were on a routine patrol.

Three officials died on the spot while three others sustained injuries. The bodies of the martyred officials and the three injured were taken to a hospital in the agency’s headquarters, Parachinar where an injured identified to be Captain Hasnain succumbed to his wounds.

A search operation in the area is underway.