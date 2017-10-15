Former naval chief Zakaullah conferred with Malaysian military award

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan Navy former chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah has been conferred with “Honorary Award of Malaysian Armed Forces Order for Valour—Gallant Commander of Malaysian Armed Forces, First Degree” by King of Malaysia Yang di-Pertuan Agong XV Sultan Muhammad V.

The award has been bestowed in recognition of untiring efforts and dedication of Zakaullah in strengthening bilateral relationship and mutual cooperation between the Pakistan Armed Forces and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

The award was conferred during an impressive ceremony held at National Palace, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in connection with 84th anniversary of Malaysian forces.