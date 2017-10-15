Former MPA Irum Farooque denies rumours about joining MQM-P

KARACHI: Former MPA Irum Azeem Farooque, who recently parted ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after her short-lived association with the party, has dismissed the rumours of her rejoining the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

Farooque had bid farewell to the MQM following its former chief Altaf Hussain’s anti-Pakistan diatribe on August 22, 2016, and joined the PTI in August this year. But her association with the new party couldn’t last long.

After the news about her parting ways with the PTI became known, rumours began to circulate that she was considering to rejoin her previous party. In a tweet, she said, “Fake news circulating that I may join MQM is not true. Some respected members did approach me & requested me to rejoin the party again but I declined.”

“The reason for not rejoining MQM will be disclosed soon,” she said in another tweet. “My stance against those who were a part of ‘murdabad’ still remains same,” she said in a reference to Hussain’s anti-Pakistan rant.