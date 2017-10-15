Foreign secretary in Oman for four-nation talks on Afghanistan

MUSCAT: A delegation of Pakistan, led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, reached Oman, Muscat on Sunday to participate in the four-nation talks on Afghanistan that begin on Sunday.

The Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG), which includes Afghanistan, Pakistan, China and US, will attempt to revive talks with the Taliban to bring a negotiated peace settlement in the war-torn country.

This will be the first meeting of the QCG after Afghan Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansoor’s death in a US drone strike in Balochistan in May 2016.

The QCG held its first meeting in Islamabad on January 11, 2016, with the aim to revive the Afghan peace process.

Talking to Voice of America recently, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif seemed optimistic regarding the QCG meeting. “The quadrilateral arrangement will again be in operation. So, that is something we still hope will still work,” he remarked.

Amin Waqad, a close aide to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and a senior member of the High Peace Council (HPC), said, “HPC and government representatives will participate in the QCG meeting, and it is an important one because the Taliban representatives will be there. We will go with a clear plan.”

Sources said the foreign secretary will be travelling to Colombo, Sri Lanka following the QCG meeting.