Finality of Prophethood clause shouldn’t be politicised: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said unwavering belief in the finality of Prophethood is mandatory for being a Muslim, adding that the belief is part and parcel of the country’s constitution.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding the Khatme Nabuwat clause, he said the matter should be kept clean from political filth, adding that the mistake in Election Bill 2017 was immediately rectified, for which he is thankful to all parliamentary parties.

Earlier, due to a “clerical error” the clause pertaining to Khatme Nabuwat in the nomination form was removed, which was restored immediately following a backlash by the opposition parties.

In a statement issued to media, the PML-N chief said, “Any negative views on the matter are not linked to the PML-N’s ideology and policies.”

The ousted prime minister’s statement comes as a belated reply to PML-N lawmaker and his son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar’s diatribe in the National Assembly last Tuesday.

Nawaz said that his party has the honour of being the party of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who assured all the segments of the society of their religious and social freedom in the country.

“The minorities have got complete safety of their lives and belongings, as well as their basic rights. They have all these rights in accordance with the constitution and Islamic teachings,” he said.

Sharif said the people of Pakistan thrice chose him as the prime minister and each time he served them without any discrimination of language, colour and creed. “I made sure minorities’ rights without discrimination on the basis of religion or faith.”

Last week, Safdar accused the Ahmadiyya community of conspiring against Pakistan and demanded a ban on the induction of Ahmadis in the army, judiciary and government services. His rant was met with a strong response from social media users. Later, the prime minister and interior minister also rebuked the lawmaker for his hateful speech.