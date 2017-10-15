Fashionista Deepak Perwani joins MQM-P

KARACHI: Renowned fashion designer and showbiz star Deepak Perwani has announced to join the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in a press conference on Sunday.

Apart from Deepak, other new faces also announced joining MQM-P including a retired bureaucrat Javed Hanif, Khurram Rasool, Alamgir Feroz, Imtiaz M Ali, Saman Laiq Abbasi, Taufeeq Kochin, Nazia Ali and former PTI leader Farooq Dadi.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar said that all the new individuals have their own strengths in the fields of fine arts, fashion and civil services, which will help the party in different domains and train other party workers.

He also said that the party would approach the Election Commission of Pakistan against all those MNAs and MPAs who had switched loyalties and joined other political parties, and added that their resignations should be sought. He further said that the party had decided to write to the ECP and the Sindh Assembly speaker.

Speaking at the press conference, Deepak Perwani said that being citizens of Karachi, everybody was a part of this city and should take responsibility for it.