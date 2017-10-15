Every citizen is equal under Constitution: CJP Nisar

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said that the Constitution of Pakistan bestows equal rights to every citizen.

He said this while addressing the women judges conference in Lahore.

He said that the Constitution provides the same basic rights to every Pakistani, adding that it was essential for every Pakistani to know the law and take into consideration factors which surpassed one’s own ideas of justice.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Khan also spoke on the occasion. He acknowledged that women faced difficulties in the legal profession.

He added that efforts were being made to make the judicial system transparent and that the latest technology was being introduced to facilitate litigants. He further said that 1.2 million court cases were being heard in the province of Punjab.

Justice Mansoor assured the gathering that the problems of the judges were being resolved on a priority basis.