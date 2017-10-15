Economy, national security integral part of each other: PML

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and former deputy PM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi have said that national economy and security are an integral part of each other, and rulers should not cry over defects being pointed out in the economy.

They expressed these views while talking to PML lawyers, workers and media at their residence here Sunday.

Both the leaders said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Army spokesman DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor have talked true and straight about the country’s economy, adding that their statements are not only responsible but also in the interest of the nation, as “this is our people’s thinking.”

They said that improvement and defects in the economy directly affect the national security, adding there is no doubt as to whatever the rulers are doing it only proves they have not discarded devilish agenda of weakening the country and defaming the national institutions at the international level.

“They enhanced friendship with Modi, and in relations and dealings with India gave preference to friendship with Modi instead of national interests, thereby weakening the economy through record foreign and local loans,” the PML leaders added.

They further said that what is even more insulting for the country is the fact that World Bank refused to meet the finance minister of the present government.

PML leaders paid tributes to Pak Army soldiers martyred in Kurram Agency.