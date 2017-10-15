Demonstration held to show solidarity with blind people

LAHORE: A demonstration was held at the Liberty roundabout on Sunday to express solidarity with the blind in connection with the World Blind Day.

Zanjeer Forum and Shamshad Welfare Foundation for Special Persons jointly organised the event.

Artists, writers, film and TV actors including Shah Rukh Khan Pakistani, Jarrar Rizvi, Ghulam Mustafa and Maqsood Chaughtai were among those attending the event.

The participants carrying placards and banners highlighted the importance of the blind persons in a civilised society. They said that such persons should not be ignored and be given due status and importance as a right.