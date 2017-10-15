Cows of Muslim family snatched by Indian police

ALWAR: The cows of a Muslim family in Alwar district were allegedly snatched by the police 10 days ago and handed over to a village ‘gaushala’ (cowshed), reports revealed on Sunday.

The 51 cows which belonged to Subba Khan, 45, were snatched after Hindu cow vigilantes complained against the owner saying that he was involved in cow slaughtering.

The family has been struggling to get back its flock for the past 10 days. Khan has been running between the sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) office and the police station, but so far his struggle has been in vain.

Khan has submitted affidavits at the Kishangarh police station and the SDM office saying that his cows were used for milking. Their 17 calves are still at his house and have to be fed using milk bottles now, he appealed.

The police, however, have denied any linkages to the incident, saying that they had no role in it and that locals had driven the cows to the gaushala.

The incident has taken place six months after another member of the Meo community, to which Subba Khan also belongs, was lynched on charges of cow slaughtering.