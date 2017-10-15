CDA increases resources to eradicate polio

ISLAMABAD: All available resources would be utilised till the complete eradication of polio from the capital and provision of polio vaccine in sufficient quantity would be ensured to protect the children from the deadly disease.

Islamabad Mayor and Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz said this during his visit to different medical centres established for the administration of polio drops here in the capital. On this occasion, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Chairmen Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan, Advocate Farman Mughal and other representatives and senior officers of MCI were also present.

During his visit to the medical centres, the CDA chairman was briefed by the Health Services Director-General Dr Hassan Orooj about the measures taken for polio vaccination to the children of five or under five years of age. During the briefing, representatives of World Health Organization (WHO), Administration Director-General Nadeem Akbar Malik and concerned officers of district administration were also present.

Shiekh Anser Aziz was apprised that in light of the special directions of the prime minister, resources for the eradication of polio and trained professional staff had been increased to cover all the children of Islamabad.

The chairman said that the prime minister had already directed for the eradication of the disease for the capital and in the light of these directions, manpower for the ongoing anti-polio drive had been increased, along with the resources including the number of vehicles and other logistical support.

Separately in a meeting held at CDA headquarters to review the progress of roads, the CDA chairman said that the capital city is witnessing golden era of its infrastructure development and efforts are underway to step up infrastructure in Islamabad.

“One after another the projects are being completed while more infrastructure development projects are either in progress or in the list,” said the chairman.

Anser also said that the present CDA administration is carrying out infrastructure development in all areas of the city without any favouritism. The administration believed in holistic not selective development, he added.

The meeting was briefed about the progress of ongoing projects of Road Division-II, which includes construction of Khayaban-e-Margalla GT Road to D-12, landslide prevention work at dangerous location from zoo to Pir Sohawa road, and dualization of service road (East) and (North) sector E-11 to D-12.

The meeting was also briefed about Road Division-III and Road Division-IV.