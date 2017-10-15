British army chief attends passing out parade at PMA

UK Army Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter called on Peshawar Corps Commander Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt at Corps Headquarters here on Saturday.

The general officer was given a detailed briefing on Operation Radd-ul-Fasad (RuF), border management, TDP return and the mega development and rehabilitation projects undertaken by Pakistan Army for the uplift of tribal people in different parts of FATA.

During his visit to a forward post at Khyber Agency, he was briefed on the achievements and culmination of Operation Khyber IV and Pak-Afghan border fencing. Later on, General Nicholas visited historical Khyber Pass and witnessed the traditional legacy of tribal culture.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in order to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pak Army. Lt-Gen Nazir Butt accompanied the visiting dignitary during the visit.

British Army Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter was the chief guest at the passing out parade of the 136th PMA long course, 36th graduate course, 29th technical graduate course and integrated course 55, held at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on Saturday. General Carter reviewed the parade, gave awards to distinguished cadets and later addressed the participants.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, cadets from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Turkmenistan and Libya were also among those who successfully completed the courses.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to company senior under Officer Abdul Hanan Mustafa of the 136th Long Course. The President’s Gold Medal was awarded to company senior under Officer Muhammad Iqbal of 136th long course, the Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to Gentleman Cadet Hudayberenov Eresh from Turkmenistan of the 136th long course, the Chief of Army Staff Cane was awarded to Gentleman Cadet (GC) Muhammad Arslan Yousaf of graduate course 36th and company junior under Officer Saad Hamid of technical graduate course 29th and the Commandant’s Cane for the best cadet was awarded to GC Taimoor Azam Khan of integrated course 55.

PMA Commandant Major General Abdullah Dogar was also present on the occasion. A large number of senior serving and retired armed forces personnel and parents and relatives of passing out cadets also witnessed the parade ceremony.