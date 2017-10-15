Boxer Mohammad Ali’s ex-wife visits PAF academy  

ISLAMABAD: Khalilah Camacho Ali, an ex-wife of former world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali (late), visited Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy Asghar Khan on Sunday.

Khalilah was the boxing legend’s second wife. The couple gave birth to four children.

She interacted with the officers and cadets during her visit to the Flying Training Wing of the academy. Being an enthusiastic aviator with 830 flying hours to her credit, she flew a training mission in the Super Mushshak aircraft of Primary Flying Training Wing.

Talking to the aviation cadets and flying instructors, she appreciated the professionalism of the flying instructors and the training standards of the academy. She also expressed her gratitude to Chief of Air Staff Chief Marshal Sohail Aman for inviting her to visit the academy and giving her the opportunity to fly in a PAF training aircraft.

Earlier, she also graced the final of Women Squash Tournament held at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad as the guest of honour. She lauded the earnest efforts of Pakistan Squash Federation for providing world class squash facilities to the young girls in Pakistan.

PAF Academy Asghar Khan is located in the town of Risalpur in Nowshera District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.