Blind people deserve special attention: Murtaza Abbasi

National Assembly Acting Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi has said that blind people deserve our special attention and government will fulfill its obligations to provide all possible support to them for their proper education and training in market-oriented skills.

He expressed these views while addressing an inaugural session of two days National Conference of Pakistan Disabled Foundation held here Saturday to mark World White Cane Safety Day. The prominent personalities from different walks of life, academia, research fellows, civil society organizations and heads of various private and public sector organizations including Capt Maqbool Ahmed, Haroon Rasheed attended the ceremony.

Pakistan Disabled Foundation Head Shahid Memon and Punjab and Balochistan Chapter Hafiz Gulzar Khan inaugurated the conference with acknowledgement of all those who had extended their cooperation to organise the event with the objectives to highlight the issues being faced to blind persons.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi lauded commendable services of Pakistan Disabled Foundation which had provided opportunities to the disabled persons in all over Pakistan to excel their capabilities and ensured full support for legislation to protect the rights of blind people.

Earlier, Shahid Memom in his welcome address briefed about the achievements of foundation and said that training facilities had been extended to talented blind persons for their bright future. Laptops, white canes and other gifts were distributed among the heads of disabled organisations.