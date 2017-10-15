BISP survey data vital for development planning, says Marvi Memon

THATTA: Minister of State and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson MNA Marvi Memon said that the data collected through BISP survey was vital for the development planning so no compromise will be made on the quality of data.

She visited Thatta and Sujawal on Sunday where she spot-checked the ongoing BISP survey for National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) update at Makli and Kalakot. She said that by completing this high-tech survey on an apolitical basis, the incumbent government will not only render valuable service for the poorest people of the country but will also provide a model for the world to follow.

She urged the people to provide correct information about their households.

Marvi also said that BISP survey for NSER update is top-notch and exemplary as the data is being collected through technology-enabled tablets.

According to reports, the performance and coverage quality is ensured through a Visual Monitoring Coverage Assurance (VMCA) system developed by BISP MIS (Management Information System) system that monitors universal coverage and performance of the survey teams.

Later, the chairperson along with Minister of State Ayaz Ali Shah Shirazi attended a function where 30 non-Muslims embraced Islam. Minister Ayaz said that federal government was making sincere efforts to eradicate poverty from the country.

It is vital to mention here that in Thatta and Sujawal, BISP door to door survey is about to be completed. The survey that started early this year covered all the five tehsils, 34 union councils and 4 tehsils of Thatta, and 29 union councils of Sujawal. The survey in Thatta was conducted by BISP partner firm AASA Consulting that has surveyed 345,436 households against the estimated caseload of 2,704,196.