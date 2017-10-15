Asif Zardari, Sindh CM condole death of late Amin Fahim’s widow

KARACHI/MATIARI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah have expressed their deepest condolences at the death of the widow of late PPP leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim who was the former chairman of the party and had earlier passed away in November 2015.

The former president Asif Zardari, in a condolence message to Amin Fahim’s son and Sindh Minister Makhdoom Jamil-uz-Zaman, said that passing away of a mother is the greatest tragedy in one’s life. He expressed his support saying that the PPP is with the Makhdoom family in this time of grief.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah for granting of eternal peace to the departed soul, and for strength and courage for the family to bear this irreparable loss.

To express his grief over the demise, CM Murad Ali Shah visited the residence of late Makhdoom Amin Fahim in Matiari and expressed his condolence with Makhdoom Jamil-uz-Zaman. Makhdoom Saeed-uz-Zaman, Makhdoom Rafiq-uz-Zaman and Makhdoom Khalique-uz-Zaman were also present there.

Speaking to media, the chief minister said that political gatherings should be held in grounds rather than the streets, and it is necessary to receive permission before such gatherings. He informed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will host a public gathering on October 18 in Hyderabad which will witness a massive show of force to silence all political opponents.

Regarding the upcoming political gathering of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to be held in Sehwan Sharif on October 22, Murad said the Sindh government will not create any obstacles, and added that there are persistent security risks in the city after the blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

He also said that there had been no meeting of the National Finance Commission (NFC) since the last five years and a letter had been written to the prime minister in this regard. He added that the federal government is not taking enough steps about the economic situation of the country.

The chief minister also praised the Sindh government for improved security to maintain peace during Muharram.