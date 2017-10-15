ASF thwart attempts to smuggle currency, drugs at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The Airport Security Force (ASF) officials Sunday detained a suspect who was allegedly trying to smuggle foreign currency out of the country.

According to reports, the ASF officials took passenger Shahid Alam, who was to board a Pakistan International Airlines flight to China and seized Rs 2 million in foreign currency from a Alam’s possession.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Meanwhile, in another operation, the ASF officials seized 1.5 kilogram heroin from a suspect belonging to Narowal.

As per reports, the accused, identified as Latif was making his way to Karachi when the operation was conducted.

An investigation into the incident is underway.