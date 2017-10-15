Ahmedi issue is a done deal, says PML-N chief Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said firm belief in the finality of Prophethood (Khatam-e-Nabuwat) is mandatory for being a Muslim and it is the part and parcel of the constitution.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding the Khatam-e-Nabuwat clause, the former prime minister said the matter should be kept clean from “political filth”, adding that the mistake in the Election Bill, 2017, was immediately rectified, for which he was thankful to all parliamentary parties.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah also adopted the same stance, saying that Ahmedi community should stop declaring themselves as Muslims if they want to be treated in the same manner as other religious minority groups in Pakistan.

Earlier, due to a “clerical error” the clause pertaining to Khatam-e-Nabuwat in the nomination form was removed, which was restored immediately following a backlash by the opposition parties. In a statement issued to media, the PML-N chief said, “Any negative views on the matter are not linked to the PML-N’s ideology and policies.”

The ousted prime minister’s statement also comes as a belated reaction to PML-N lawmaker and his son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar’s diatribe against the Ahmedis in the National Assembly last Tuesday. Nawaz said that his party had the honour of being the party of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah—who assured all the segments of society of their religious and social freedom in the country.

“The minorities have got complete safety of their lives and belongings, as well as their basic rights. They have all these rights in accordance with the constitution and Islamic teachings,” Nawaz said. The people of Pakistan thrice chose him as the prime minister and each time he served them without any discrimination of language, colour and creed, said the PML-N president, adding, “I made sure minorities’ rights without discrimination on the basis of religion or faith.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also discouraged Safdar’s statement and reaffirmed the PML-N’s commitment to upholding the rights of the minorities. However, the prime minister said Capt Safdar’s tirade did not qualify as hate speech, but an emotional outburst. Though, he did say that such outburst threaten the stability of society.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, in a reaction to the hate speech against the minority in the National Assembly, said that Pakistan respects all minorities and that “it is tragic to see hate speech against minorities in National Assembly.”

Safdar’s speech against the community was reportedly to work as a distraction from the recent gaffe—removal of clause pertaining to the finality of Prophethood—made by the ruling PML-N during the Electoral Reforms Bill.

“I demand a complete ban on the recruitment of Ahmedis in the Army, judiciary and other services,” said Capt Safdar while speaking on a point of order, adding that the officials related to the minority group were a “threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty”; hence, they should be removed from those positions forthwith.

His rant was met with a strong response by social media users. Later, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal also rebuked the lawmaker for his hate speech.

It may be mentioned here that Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, in attempt to clarify his stance on the Ahmedis’ issue for which he came under severe criticism, said that the Ahmadi community should stop declaring themselves as Muslims if they want to be treated in the same manner as other religious minority groups in Pakistan.

He said that “let me state it very clearly that, according to Islam and Pakistan’s constitution, those who do not believe in Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (finality of Prophethood) are not Muslims.” “It is our duty to protect minorities of the country but the Ahmedis will first have to stop claiming to be Muslims. There is no other way around it,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah’s aforementioned statement came as a clarification response to his earlier statement that implied the Ahmadiyya community’s status as Muslims. Sanaullah, however, altered his stance later, saying Captain (r) Safdar during his speech in parliament was correct; however, his claim that there should be no Ahmedis in the army is totally wrong.