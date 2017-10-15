24 lakh worth petrol expended in Dolphin Force parade rehearsals

LAHORE: For the passing out of the Dolphin Force which was formed to patrol the provincial capital, resources from state funds are being spent without restraint.

In the Chung Training Centre, the Dolphin Force during the parade rehearsals expended 24 lakh worth petrol. The batch of the Dolphin force which is passing out completed its training earlier in April. Despite preparations being finalised, the passing out parade was conducted thrice, owing to the personal occupations of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Dolphin Force’s 2,000 officials received training in the Chung Training Centre for 2 months. The officials are not being sent out in the field without the parade rehearsals.

The trained officials will be sent to Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan and Rawalpindi.