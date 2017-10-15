16 suspects rounded up in search operations across Karachi

KARACHI: 16 suspects including eight allegedly involved in criminal activites were arrested during police search operations conducted in various parts of the metropolis, police informed.

Three accused were taken into custody from Orangi Town’s Mominabad area during a late night raid on Saturday.

Meanwhile, two dacoits were rounded up Saturday night during an operation conducted in Samanabad, police informed, adding that weapons were retrieved from the arrested suspects’ custody.

Moreover, 2.5 kilograms of contraband were also recovered during a raid conducted in the city’s Manghopir area leading to two suspects being arrested.