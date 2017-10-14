Woman succumbs to dengue virus as death-toll climbs to 55 in KP

PESHAWAR: One more female patient died from dengue virus here on Saturday, thus taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to 55.

So far, more than 455 more people have been diagnosed with dengue in the province, the majority of them belonging to the provincial capital.

The latest dengue victim, named Marriyam, was under treatment at Khyber Teaching Hospital where she breathed her last on Saturday.

According to the Dengue Response Unit (DRU), 1,574 patients suffering from fever were taken to different hospitals in the province, where 455 tested positive for the deadly virus. Out of the total, over 100 patients were admitted to different hospitals. According to the DRU data, around 100 patients were discharged from hospitals after being successfully treated. The data also revealed that around 350 patients were still being treated in hospitals around the province.